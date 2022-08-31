Leeds houses for sale: This polished family home in Whitkirk has a large garden and two reception rooms
This family home in Leeds is immaculately presented and has two reception rooms.
The three-bedroom, semi-detached property in Woodland Hill, Whitkirk, also boasts a large garden with a storage shed, as well as a basement.
On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, living room, dining room and breakfast kitchen, while upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Planning permission has already been granted for a loft conversion and side extension.
The home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £290,000. Take a look around...
