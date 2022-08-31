News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This polished family home in Whitkirk has a large garden and two reception rooms

This family home in Leeds is immaculately presented and has two reception rooms.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:24 pm

The three-bedroom, semi-detached property in Woodland Hill, Whitkirk, also boasts a large garden with a storage shed, as well as a basement.

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, living room, dining room and breakfast kitchen, while upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Planning permission has already been granted for a loft conversion and side extension.

The home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £290,000. Take a look around...

1. Rear garden

This three-bedroom, semi-detached home is located in Woodland Hill, Whitkirk, and boasts a large garden with a decking area, lawn and storage shed

Photo: Purple Bricks

2. Exterior

The front of the property boasts a large, recently-laid tarmac driveway with drainage

Photo: Purple Bricks

3. Entrance hall

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, leading to the two reception rooms and kitchen

Photo: Purple Bricks

4. Lounge

The first of two reception rooms, the cosy lounge features a wood-burning stove

Photo: Purple Bricks

Leeds
