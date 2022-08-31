The three-bedroom, semi-detached property in Woodland Hill, Whitkirk, also boasts a large garden with a storage shed, as well as a basement.

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, living room, dining room and breakfast kitchen, while upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Planning permission has already been granted for a loft conversion and side extension.

The home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £290,000. Take a look around...

1. Rear garden This three-bedroom, semi-detached home is located in Woodland Hill, Whitkirk, and boasts a large garden with a decking area, lawn and storage shed Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2. Exterior The front of the property boasts a large, recently-laid tarmac driveway with drainage Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3. Entrance hall On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, leading to the two reception rooms and kitchen Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4. Lounge The first of two reception rooms, the cosy lounge features a wood-burning stove Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales