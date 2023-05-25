Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This modern three bedroom home in Farnley has its own private bar with a pizza oven

This three bedroom detached dormer bungalow in Farnley is on the market for £425,000.
Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:28 BST

Showcasing ready-to-move-into accommodation throughout, the property boasts substantial and flexible living accommodation which includes a kitchen and diner, dining room, family room, garden room, utility room, three double bedrooms, two en-suites and a wonderful landscaped garden with a driveway and bar area.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

The three bedroom detached dormer bungalow has been expertly extended and improved to accommodate modern living at its very best.

1. Detached dormer bungalow

The three bedroom detached dormer bungalow has been expertly extended and improved to accommodate modern living at its very best. Photo: Hunters

The living room is tastefully decorated with a recessed fire place and opens to the dining room.

2. Tastefully decorated

The living room is tastefully decorated with a recessed fire place and opens to the dining room. Photo: Hunters

The kitchen/diner has high gloss wall and base units, a central island and an excellent range of integrated appliances.

3. Excellent range of integrated appliances

The kitchen/diner has high gloss wall and base units, a central island and an excellent range of integrated appliances. Photo: Hunters

The dining room leads to a family room which in turn leads to a garden room, both ideal additional seating areas.

4. Garden room

The dining room leads to a family room which in turn leads to a garden room, both ideal additional seating areas. Photo: Hunters

