This majestic £2million country home is up for sale in Leeds.
Located in the centre of Scarcroft village, the regal home offers unrivalled family accommodation set within around seven acres of garden and paddock land. The property boasts two kitchens, a conservatory, study, five bedrooms and three bathrooms, with two further w/cs.
The Thorner Lane detached house is on the market with Furnell Residential, listed on Zoopla, for a guide price of £2million. Take a look inside...
1. Guide price of £2million
Set against a stunning rural back drop in the centre of Scarcroft village, this wonderful home offers unrivalled family accommodation within approximately seven acres of garden and paddock land. Photo: Furnell Residential/Zoopla
2. Scarcroft village
The property has stunning far-reaching views across open rural ‘Green Belt’ countryside. The property is situated on the outer curtilage of Scarcroft village which is only some six miles from Leeds city centre. Despite the peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to other Yorkshire commercial centres including Harrogate and York together with excellent road access to the region’s motorway infrastructure. Photo: Furnell Residential/Zoopla
3. Conservatory
A conservatory extension acts as the property's formal entrance, leading to a grand landing hall. Photo: Furnell Residential/Zoopla
4. Entrance hallway
A formal entrance opens onto a full-height entrance hallway, acting as a centrum to the entire ground floor. Photo: Zoopla