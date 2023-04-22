2 . Scarcroft village

The property has stunning far-reaching views across open rural ‘Green Belt’ countryside. The property is situated on the outer curtilage of Scarcroft village which is only some six miles from Leeds city centre. Despite the peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to other Yorkshire commercial centres including Harrogate and York together with excellent road access to the region’s motorway infrastructure. Photo: Furnell Residential/Zoopla