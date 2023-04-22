News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This majestic £2m home in Scarcroft has regal furnishings and beautiful gardens

This majestic £2million country home is up for sale in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Located in the centre of Scarcroft village, the regal home offers unrivalled family accommodation set within around seven acres of garden and paddock land. The property boasts two kitchens, a conservatory, study, five bedrooms and three bathrooms, with two further w/cs.

The Thorner Lane detached house is on the market with Furnell Residential, listed on Zoopla, for a guide price of £2million. Take a look inside...

Set against a stunning rural back drop in the centre of Scarcroft village, this wonderful home offers unrivalled family accommodation within approximately seven acres of garden and paddock land.

Set against a stunning rural back drop in the centre of Scarcroft village, this wonderful home offers unrivalled family accommodation within approximately seven acres of garden and paddock land.

The property has stunning far-reaching views across open rural ‘Green Belt’ countryside. The property is situated on the outer curtilage of Scarcroft village which is only some six miles from Leeds city centre. Despite the peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to other Yorkshire commercial centres including Harrogate and York together with excellent road access to the region’s motorway infrastructure.

The property has stunning far-reaching views across open rural 'Green Belt' countryside. The property is situated on the outer curtilage of Scarcroft village which is only some six miles from Leeds city centre. Despite the peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to other Yorkshire commercial centres including Harrogate and York together with excellent road access to the region's motorway infrastructure.

A conservatory extension acts as the property's formal entrance, leading to a grand landing hall.

A conservatory extension acts as the property's formal entrance, leading to a grand landing hall.

A formal entrance opens onto a full-height entrance hallway, acting as a centrum to the entire ground floor.

A formal entrance opens onto a full-height entrance hallway, acting as a centrum to the entire ground floor.

