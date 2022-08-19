A four bedroom detached house is on the market for £410,000.

Tucked away in a secluded cul de sac location, this house on Kings Approach has plenty of privacy but is close enough to the ring road to have good access to Leeds City Centre and motorway networks.

It is also close to many local amenities in Bramley and Kirkstall, as well as the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and Kirkstall Abbey.

Downstairs the house has a fantastic spacious lounge with double doors leading into the dining room, plus a solid wood fully-fitted kitchen.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, the master with en-suite and the four piece house bathroom.

Boasting generous gardens with mature borders, trees and shrubs, the outdoor space is perfect for families with younger children looking to explore and play.

To the front is a driveway with ample parking leading to the garage, which can be accessed from an electric door inside.

The house is in need of some creative flair to update the decor, however structurally it is ready to move into, with potential to further develop subject to relevant building regulations.

For more information go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

