Leeds houses for sale: This historic four bedroom home in Methley has a cosy living space and jacuzzi style bath
This fantastic home in Leeds is on the market for £350,000.
This historic property in Methley offers a spacious open plan kitchen fitted with a range of modern appliances. The room is flooded with natural light via the oversized patio doors leading to the rear garden and patio area. Externally, a large covered carport leads to a spacious workshop to the side of the property; off-street parking is provided to the front via decorative stone paving with cottage-style gardens.
