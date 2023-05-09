Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This historic four bedroom home in Methley has a cosy living space and jacuzzi style bath

This fantastic home in Leeds is on the market for £350,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 9th May 2023, 16:30 BST

This historic property in Methley offers a spacious open plan kitchen fitted with a range of modern appliances. The room is flooded with natural light via the oversized patio doors leading to the rear garden and patio area. Externally, a large covered carport leads to a spacious workshop to the side of the property; off-street parking is provided to the front via decorative stone paving with cottage-style gardens.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

This unique stone-built property steeped in history is in a sought-after village location.

1. Unique stone-built property

This unique stone-built property steeped in history is in a sought-after village location. Photo: Preston Baker

This wonderful home offers a spacious open plan kitchen and diner fitted with a range of modern base and eye level units, and a kitchen island cupboard with contrasting worktops.

2. Spacious open plan kitchen

This wonderful home offers a spacious open plan kitchen and diner fitted with a range of modern base and eye level units, and a kitchen island cupboard with contrasting worktops. Photo: Preston Baker

The room is flooded with natural light via the oversized patio doors leading to the rear garden and patio.

3. Flooded with natural light

The room is flooded with natural light via the oversized patio doors leading to the rear garden and patio. Photo: Preston Baker

A stunning open fireplace is the central feature in the lounge, providing a focal point alongside the window overlooking the rear garden and patio area.

4. Fireplace in lounge

A stunning open fireplace is the central feature in the lounge, providing a focal point alongside the window overlooking the rear garden and patio area. Photo: Preston Baker

