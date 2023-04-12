Leeds houses for sale: This historic five bed home in Farsley has two residential floors and an outdoor deck
This former Wool House in west Leeds is on the market for £800,000.
This historic five bedroom home in Farsley boasts fabulous period features and currently offers two residential floors and a full office suite. In total, the accommodation stretches to approximately 3000 sq ft, with attractive gardens to the side and an outdoor decking area.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.
Page 1 of 2