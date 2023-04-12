News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This historic five bed home in Farsley has two residential floors and an outdoor deck

This former Wool House in west Leeds is on the market for £800,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This historic five bedroom home in Farsley boasts fabulous period features and currently offers two residential floors and a full office suite. In total, the accommodation stretches to approximately 3000 sq ft, with attractive gardens to the side and an outdoor decking area.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

This substantial detached former Wool House is steeped in history and boasts fabulous period features.

1. Detached former Wool House

This substantial detached former Wool House is steeped in history and boasts fabulous period features.

The property currently offers mixed use accommodation including two residential floors and a full office suite floor totalling approximately 3000 sq ft.

2. Two residential floors

The property currently offers mixed use accommodation including two residential floors and a full office suite floor totalling approximately 3000 sq ft.

It is located in central Farsley and sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers including families (with split generation possibilities), businesses and investors.

3. Located in central Farsley

It is located in central Farsley and sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers including families (with split generation possibilities), businesses and investors.

On the first floor is the main accommodation, with three bedrooms and a house bathroom.

4. Three bedrooms on first floor

On the first floor is the main accommodation, with three bedrooms and a house bathroom.

