Leeds houses for sale: This high-spec family home in Yeadon comes complete with its own cinema room
There’s no shortage of space for the family to enjoy time together in this high-spec bungalow in Leeds.
Located in Yeadon, the semi-detached property in Green Lane comes complete with a cinema room and a huge games room as well as a landscaped garden that includes a barbecue and seating area. It is also close to shops, local amenities and a railway station.
Marketed by Hunters, the property is listed for offers in excess of £449,950.
Page 1 of 3