Leeds houses for sale: This high-spec family home in Yeadon comes complete with its own cinema room

There’s no shortage of space for the family to enjoy time together in this high-spec bungalow in Leeds.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 29th May 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 18:06 BST

Located in Yeadon, the semi-detached property in Green Lane comes complete with a cinema room and a huge games room as well as a landscaped garden that includes a barbecue and seating area. It is also close to shops, local amenities and a railway station.

Marketed by Hunters, the property is listed for offers in excess of £449,950.

Accessed through wrought iron double gates, the property provides off-street parking for multiple cars.

1. Driveway

Accessed through wrought iron double gates, the property provides off-street parking for multiple cars.

The property boasts open plan living spaces, including this stunning dining kitchen with French doors leading to the back garden.

2. Kitchen diner

The property boasts open plan living spaces, including this stunning dining kitchen with French doors leading to the back garden.

The kitchen area shares the same high-spec finish seen throughout much of the property.

3. Kitchen diner

The kitchen area shares the same high-spec finish seen throughout much of the property.

The home has a light and spacious living room.

4. Living room

The home has a light and spacious living room.

