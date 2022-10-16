A spacious three bedroom house built in the 1930s is on the market for £400,000.

Situated in a popular residential area close to Oakwood Parade and Roundhay Park, this lovely home is well presented throughout and has been updated by the current owners.

Upon entry, two well-proportioned reception rooms boast beautiful bay windows, and a kitchen fitted with a range of units is close by.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the two doubles also having bay windows, a house bathroom fitted with a modern suite and a separate toilet.

Externally, there are gardens to the both front and rear, plus a driveway and garage for off-street parking.

The enclosed rear garden is lawned and has a patio area perfect for entertaining guests in the summer months.

Leafy Roundhay Park is within close walking distance and offers many recreational amenities including parkland walks, the boating lake, the sweeping lawns and sports grounds on Soldiers Field, pretty Canal Gardens, Alhambra Gardens and Tropical World, which is a particularly popular attraction with children.

Roundhay School, Kerr Mackie Primary and Gledhow Primary School are all nearby, together with a choice of highly regarded children's nurseries.

For more information go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

