News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: This gorgeous four bedroom family home in Morley has a lower ground floor flat built in

A characterful four bedroom detached house is on the market for £650,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

Situated within close proximity to Morley town centre and with good access to motorway links, this property is ideal for a family with teenagers thanks to a lower ground floor flat built into the home. The property also has off road parking, a lawned rear garden and many original features, including high ceilings and a grand entrance.

Take a tour of the house below, or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Full of character

The property has off road parking, a lawned rear garden and many original features including high ceilings and a grand entrance.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Fully fitted kitchen

The house has a fully fitted kitchen with a range of wall and base mounted units, incorporating a sink and drainer, integrated oven, grill and microwave, integrated dishwasher, central island with a wine cooler and a hob and extractor.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Bay window in dining room

The dining room has a double glazed bay window to the side and a gas central heating radiator.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Lower ground floor apartment

The lower ground floor apartment has its own kitchen, bathroom, living space and bedroom.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsZoopla