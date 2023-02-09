Leeds houses for sale: This gorgeous four bedroom family home in Morley has a lower ground floor flat built in
A characterful four bedroom detached house is on the market for £650,000.
Situated within close proximity to Morley town centre and with good access to motorway links, this property is ideal for a family with teenagers thanks to a lower ground floor flat built into the home. The property also has off road parking, a lawned rear garden and many original features, including high ceilings and a grand entrance.
Take a tour of the house below, or find out more on Zoopla.
