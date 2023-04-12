Leeds houses for sale: This four bedroom home has a delightful glass conservatory and south-west garden
A beautiful four bedroom home in Leeds is on the market for £420,000.
Well proportioned, well maintained and updated, this attractive detached family home promotes a modern and sociable style of living. Offering superb space for the family, both inside and out, this property lies within popular school catchment areas and offers convenient access to local amenities including Cookridge Hall.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.
