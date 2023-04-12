News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This four bedroom home has a delightful glass conservatory and south-west garden

A beautiful four bedroom home in Leeds is on the market for £420,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Well proportioned, well maintained and updated, this attractive detached family home promotes a modern and sociable style of living. Offering superb space for the family, both inside and out, this property lies within popular school catchment areas and offers convenient access to local amenities including Cookridge Hall.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

Offering superb space for the family, both inside and out, this property lies within popular school catchment areas and offers convenient access to local amenities including Cookridge Hall.

1. Superb space for family

Offering superb space for the family, both inside and out, this property lies within popular school catchment areas and offers convenient access to local amenities including Cookridge Hall.

The ground floor accommodation provides a spacious entrance hallway and a large living room.

2. Large living room

The ground floor accommodation provides a spacious entrance hallway and a large living room.

The modern style fitted kitchen has gorgeous wooden worktops and an entrance into the conservatory.

3. Modern style fitted kitchen

The modern style fitted kitchen has gorgeous wooden worktops and an entrance into the conservatory.

There is also a conservatory offering fantastic space for entertaining with access to the rear south-west facing garden.

4. Conservatory offering fantastic space

There is also a conservatory offering fantastic space for entertaining with access to the rear south-west facing garden.

