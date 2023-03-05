This four bedroom home just streets away from Horsforth Hall Park is on the market for £700,000.
A wonderful semi-detached four bedroom family home with accommodation over three floors is for sale. The property has an abundance of character, with Victorian features blended with art deco designs with high ceilings, deep skirting boards and ceiling coving all included.
1. Near Horsforth Hall Park
Located in a quiet position and tucked away in a highly desirable Horsforth location, this home is close to good transport links, good schools and is also just streets away from Horsforth Hall Park.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Feature fireplace
The spacious lounge has impressive character features including; high ceilings, ceiling rose, feature coving, oak flooring, a large sash style bay window and a feature fireplace.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Stylish diner/kitchen
The stylish kitchen is a real heart to this home and offers great space for families and those who love to entertain.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Metro tiled splashbacks
The fitted kitchen features a range of wall and base units with beech worktops over, stainless steel sink and drainer unit, feature under and over counter lighting and metro tiled splashbacks.
Photo: Zoopla