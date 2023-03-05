News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This four bed Horsforth home has glorious Victorian features and its own workshop outside

This four bedroom home just streets away from Horsforth Hall Park is on the market for £700,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

A wonderful semi-detached four bedroom family home with accommodation over three floors is for sale. The property has an abundance of character, with Victorian features blended with art deco designs with high ceilings, deep skirting boards and ceiling coving all included.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Near Horsforth Hall Park

Located in a quiet position and tucked away in a highly desirable Horsforth location, this home is close to good transport links, good schools and is also just streets away from Horsforth Hall Park.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Feature fireplace

The spacious lounge has impressive character features including; high ceilings, ceiling rose, feature coving, oak flooring, a large sash style bay window and a feature fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Stylish diner/kitchen

The stylish kitchen is a real heart to this home and offers great space for families and those who love to entertain.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Metro tiled splashbacks

The fitted kitchen features a range of wall and base units with beech worktops over, stainless steel sink and drainer unit, feature under and over counter lighting and metro tiled splashbacks.

Photo: Zoopla

