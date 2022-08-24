This desirable four bedroom family home in Cookridge is on the market for £825,000.

With plenty of room for renovation and the potential for a fifth bedroom without extension, this rare property offers the next step for a family who are looking for lots of room for entertainment.

The home’s internal layout offers an exceptional balance of well-planned and nicely flowing reception space, including a large family living room, perfect for family life, and an open plan dining room with internal bi-fold doors.

A new kitchen and diner is fitted with high specification appliances, and there is also a home office, a downstairs toilet and a wonderful conservatory area with plenty of natural light.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a large landing space that could be converted into a further fifth bedroom.

The rear garden benefits from being north-east facing, and due to its size it is flooded with natural sunlight at most times of the day.

For more information go to www.hunters.com/.

