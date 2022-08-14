This four bed family home in Leeds is on the market for £450,000.
Located on a well-connected street in Cookridge, the property is close to great schools, fantastic leisure facilities and shopping centres.
Upon entering the house, visitors will be welcomed into a practical reception hall with a downstairs toilet.
A spacious well-presented living room offers the perfect place for family time, or to enjoy a film, and the kitchen diner is complete with a breakfast bar and room for a family dining table.
French doors to the garden connect to a large landscaped garden, complete with outdoor kitchen facilities and an in-built pizza oven.
To the second floor are four well-proportioned double bedrooms, with one benefitting from a well-appointed ensuite shower room.
There is a family bathroom with a three-piece white suite, over bath shower and a light tunnel for natural light.
To the rear of the property the garden offers perfect family space for entertaining, and to the front is a small garden with off street parking for several cars and a garage.
For more information go to www.hunters.com/.