This fantastic four bedroom barn conversion in Leeds is on the market for £1,200,000.
This stunning four bedroom barn conversion to the south of Thorner was constructed in 2013, and was shortlisted for the RICS Pro Yorkshire Awards. Situated in the middle of open countryside, the property benefits from spectacular long distance views and is located close to York, Wetherby, Harrogate and Leeds.
1. Remote controlled gates
Accessed via remote controlled gates, a 500m long private driveway provides access to this select cluster of properties, all presented with style and elegance. Photo: Fine & Country
2. Underfloor heating
A return solid wood staircase leads to the main ground floor receptions rooms with underfloor heating throughout. Photo: Fine & Country
3. Family dining kitchen
The family dining kitchen is a sociable living space with a vaulted ceiling and boasts an extensive range of contemporary high gloss units fitted at floor and wall height. Photo: Fine & Country
4. Induction hob and additional storage
A central island unit incorporates an induction hob with additional storage units below, and there is a retractable dining table that can be extended out to sit more guests if required. Photo: Fine & Country