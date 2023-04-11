This iconic office building in central Horsforth has excellent potential to convert back into a family home, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

To assist the buyer in the property’s conversion, a draft layout has been provided. It includes a large dining kitchen, sitting room, lounge, utility/boot room and a games room. Upstairs, there would be five generous double bedrooms; the principal suite with a large en-suite and dressing room, plus two bathrooms and a study.