Leeds houses for sale: This former Horsforth office offers an opportunity to create a luxurious five bed home

A former office space in north-west Leeds is on the market for £600,000.

By Abi Whistance
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This iconic office building in central Horsforth has excellent potential to convert back into a family home, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

To assist the buyer in the property’s conversion, a draft layout has been provided. It includes a large dining kitchen, sitting room, lounge, utility/boot room and a games room. Upstairs, there would be five generous double bedrooms; the principal suite with a large en-suite and dressing room, plus two bathrooms and a study.

Take a tour of the property below, or find out more on Zoopla.

The property is located just half a mile away from Horsforth train station and close to well regarded schools.

