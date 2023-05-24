Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Leeds houses for sale: This five bedroom townhouse in Rothwell has a large garden and paved patio

This gorgeous five bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac in south Leeds features a large garden and paved patio area.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Well presented throughout, with spacious rooms and located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this property is not to be missed. Situated on Brinsmead Court, Rothwell, the property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.

The property even has off street parking for more than one car and has just newly hit the market with Manning Stainton at an opening asking price of £285,000. Take a look inside...

This modern townhouse is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and has a private tucked away position.

1. Front Garden

This modern townhouse is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and has a private tucked away position. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge to the left of the front door has a window to the front and an electric feature fire.

2. Living Room

The lounge to the left of the front door has a window to the front and an electric feature fire. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This spacious open-plan modern contemporary kitchen is fitted with shaker style units in light grey and a built-in oven.

3. Kitchen

This spacious open-plan modern contemporary kitchen is fitted with shaker style units in light grey and a built-in oven. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
To the first floor is a landing with built-in storage cupboard and a large, spacious master bedroom.

4. Bedroom One

To the first floor is a landing with built-in storage cupboard and a large, spacious master bedroom. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsRothwellManning Stainton