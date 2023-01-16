News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This five bedroom home in Pudsey is complete with a cabin bar and hot tub

This five bedroom family home in Pudsey is on the market for £435,000.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

The house is currently used as five bedrooms; including two generous double sized ground floor bedrooms which could also be used as home office or playrooms if preferred. The location is perfect to access the village shops and the popular park, and there are footpaths nearby leading into the woods and down to the canal.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Hunters.

1. In the heart of Pudsey

In the heart of Pudsey, this home has access to two excellent primary schools and great commuting links to both Leeds and Bradford. The house enjoys an open aspect with views over fields.

2. Combined kitchen and living room

The heart of the house is the kitchen and combined living room, which has an excellent range of storage units and integrated appliances, plus space for a sofa and dining table.

3. Sitting room with bay window

There is also a Downstairs cloakroom and a cosy sitting room with bay window.

4. Three bedrooms and a loft

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, and access from the loft which is fully boarded for storage.

