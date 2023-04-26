Leeds houses for sale: This five bedroom home in Alwoodley has a magnificent exterior and conservatory
This gorgeous five bedroom home in north Leeds is on the market for £849,950.
This beautifully presented family home is situated in the desirable north Leeds location of Alwoodley. This property has three reception rooms, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and an integral garage. The house has been extended and well cared for by the present owners, and offers spacious accommodation throughout, with gas central heating, double glazing and an alarm system.
