Leeds houses for sale: This five bedroom home in Alwoodley has a magnificent exterior and conservatory

This gorgeous five bedroom home in north Leeds is on the market for £849,950.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This beautifully presented family home is situated in the desirable north Leeds location of Alwoodley. This property has three reception rooms, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and an integral garage. The house has been extended and well cared for by the present owners, and offers spacious accommodation throughout, with gas central heating, double glazing and an alarm system.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

This wonderful, part-stone fronted home has three reception rooms, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a south facing garden.

1. Part-stone fronted

This wonderful, part-stone fronted home has three reception rooms, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a south facing garden. Photo: Fine & Country

There is a large, bright and airy living room to the front of the property, with a lovely feature modern gas fire and double French doors leading into the sun room

2. Bright and airy living room

There is a large, bright and airy living room to the front of the property, with a lovely feature modern gas fire and double French doors leading into the sun room Photo: Fine & Country

The conservatory has underfloor heating and a door to the rear garden

3. Underfloor heating

The conservatory has underfloor heating and a door to the rear garden Photo: Fine & Country

The heart of this home is the superb open plan kitchen/diner with marble tiled flooring throughout, a central island, fitted wall and base units, integrated Neff ovens and an AEG six ring gas hob.

4. Open plan kitchen/diner

The heart of this home is the superb open plan kitchen/diner with marble tiled flooring throughout, a central island, fitted wall and base units, integrated Neff ovens and an AEG six ring gas hob. Photo: Fine & Country

Related topics:LeedsZoopla