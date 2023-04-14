This five bedroom home south-west of Wetherby is on the market for £1,100,000.
This substantial five bedroom detached family home has accommodation exceeding 3050sq ft, with generous gardens, a double garage, gated driveway and a cinema room included. The property is on the market for the first time in over 32 years, and has been significantly extended and intelligently designed to create an impressive residence.
1. On the market for the first time in over 32 years
2. Stylish kitchen
The stylish kitchen is fitted with contemporary units to three sides, incorporating a breakfast bar, four ring induction hob and a built-in oven. Photo: William H Brown
3. Arched vaulted ceiling
The dining area has an arched vaulted ceiling and windows to three sides, which flood the room in natural light. Photo: William H Brown
4. Light and bright reception room
This light and bright reception room stretches the depth of the property, with french doors leading out onto the south-facing patio. Photo: William H Brown