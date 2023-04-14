News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This five bed home in Collingham has a yoga studio and home office

This five bedroom home south-west of Wetherby is on the market for £1,100,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This substantial five bedroom detached family home has accommodation exceeding 3050sq ft, with generous gardens, a double garage, gated driveway and a cinema room included. The property is on the market for the first time in over 32 years, and has been significantly extended and intelligently designed to create an impressive residence.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

The property is on the market for the first time in over 32 years, and has been significantly extended and intelligently designed to create an impressive residence.

1. On the market for the first time in over 32 years

The property is on the market for the first time in over 32 years, and has been significantly extended and intelligently designed to create an impressive residence.

The stylish kitchen is fitted with contemporary units to three sides, incorporating a breakfast bar, four ring induction hob and a built-in oven.

2. Stylish kitchen

The stylish kitchen is fitted with contemporary units to three sides, incorporating a breakfast bar, four ring induction hob and a built-in oven.

The dining area has an arched vaulted ceiling and windows to three sides, which flood the room in natural light.

3. Arched vaulted ceiling

The dining area has an arched vaulted ceiling and windows to three sides, which flood the room in natural light.

This light and bright reception room stretches the depth of the property, with french doors leading out onto the south-facing patio.

4. Light and bright reception room

This light and bright reception room stretches the depth of the property, with french doors leading out onto the south-facing patio.

