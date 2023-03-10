News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This five bed country home in Bardsey has a wonderful patio and its own home office

An imposing five bedroom detached family home set within a corner plot in Bardsey village is on the market for £775,000.

Abi Whistance
16 hours ago

The property, which has been extended, is finished to the highest of standards by the current owner and now offers an ideal family purchase which extends to approximately 2000 sqft, whilst providing flexible and versatile accommodation throughout.

Find out more about this home on Zoopla, or take a tour of the country house below.

Occupying a prominent corner position in this most desirable residential location within the heart of Bardsey village is this impressive and modern five bedroom detached family home.

1. Desirable residential location

Photo: Zoopla

On approaching the property, the discerning purchaser is first greeted by a spacious and welcoming entrance hallway which provides access to all the principal rooms to the ground floor. The bright and airy living room features a contemporary fireplace which offers a cosy and relaxing environment to unwind.

2. Contemporary fireplace

Photo: Zoopla

The impressive open plan dining kitchen plays host to several quality fitted appliances, along with granite worksurfaces and provides a central hub to this wonderful home that can be enjoyed by all.

3. Impressive open plan dining kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

Further ground floor accommodation includes a comfortable sitting room, utility room which provides internal access to the attached double garage, and guest w.c.

4. Further ground floor accommodation

Photo: Zoopla

