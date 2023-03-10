An imposing five bedroom detached family home set within a corner plot in Bardsey village is on the market for £775,000.
The property, which has been extended, is finished to the highest of standards by the current owner and now offers an ideal family purchase which extends to approximately 2000 sqft, whilst providing flexible and versatile accommodation throughout.
1. Desirable residential location
Occupying a prominent corner position in this most desirable residential location within the heart of Bardsey village is this impressive and modern five bedroom detached family home.
2. Contemporary fireplace
On approaching the property, the discerning purchaser is first greeted by a spacious and welcoming entrance hallway which provides access to all the principal rooms to the ground floor. The bright and airy living room features a contemporary fireplace which offers a cosy and relaxing environment to unwind.
3. Impressive open plan dining kitchen
The impressive open plan dining kitchen plays host to several quality fitted appliances, along with granite worksurfaces and provides a central hub to this wonderful home that can be enjoyed by all.
4. Further ground floor accommodation
Further ground floor accommodation includes a comfortable sitting room, utility room which provides internal access to the attached double garage, and guest w.c.
