Leeds houses for sale: This five bed art deco home in Adel is a fantastic renovation project
A house in Adel is offering the perfect renovation opportunity for a creative buyer.
This fascinating five bedroom art deco house is on the market for £700,000.
The original house was designed and built in the early 1930s, and has been extended a number of times by the owner.
The home is in need of updating and renovating, making it the perfect project for a family looking to create their dream property.
Leading into the house is a spacious welcoming entrance hallway, followed by two good sized reception rooms with fireplaces.
Further on there is also a wonderful conservatory with views across the garden, plus a fitted kitchen and dining room ideal for family gatherings.
To the first floor there are four well proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, including a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room. Bedroom two also has its own sink and built-in wardrobes.
To the second floor is a further bedroom with a door leading to the roof terrace which has stunning views over Bed Quilts.
Externally there is parking on the driveway, a spacious detached garage and a further internal garage.
A beautifully presented garden completes the property, offering lawned areas, a paved seating area plus plants and trees.
Situated in the sought-after area of Adel with great travel connections, this house is sure to be snapped up and transformed into a wonderfully modern family home.
