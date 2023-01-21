News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: This fantastically modern four bedroom house in LS15 has a double garage and skylight windows

A show-stopping four bedroom home in east Leeds is on the market for £420,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

The current owners have lovingly upgraded this family home to present modern and enviable themes throughout, and it has been decorated in modern colour schemes. Located in the LS15 area, this property has a selection of schools for all ages, local parks and excellent shopping facilities nearby, including the Crossgates Shopping Centre and the Springs at Thorpe Park which offers restaurants and a cinema.

Find out more about the home at Manning Stainton.

1. Modern colour schemes

Decorated in modern colour schemes throughout, the deceptively spacious accommodation in brief comprises to the ground floor level; entrance hallway with door to the side, Amtico floor, under stairs storage and staircase rising to the first-floor accommodation.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Feature fireplace

The lounge has a window to the front, quality carpet, ceiling coving and a feature fireplace with inset woodburning stove.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. High spec kitchen

The open plan living/dining kitchen hasa high spec gloss units with quartz worksurfaces, tiled splash backs, two integrated Neff hide and slide ovens, a breakfast bar with induction hob with extractor hood over, integrated Bosch washing machine and dishwasher, Amtico flooring and two bi fold doors to the rear garden.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. En-suite master bedroom

There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, two are double, one is to the front, one has French doors to the side and the other leads off from the kitchen and has a dressing area and an en-suite shower room with ceramic tiled floor and walls and a window to the rear.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsSpringsManning StaintonCrossgates Shopping Centre