A show-stopping four bedroom home in east Leeds is on the market for £420,000.
The current owners have lovingly upgraded this family home to present modern and enviable themes throughout, and it has been decorated in modern colour schemes. Located in the LS15 area, this property has a selection of schools for all ages, local parks and excellent shopping facilities nearby, including the Crossgates Shopping Centre and the Springs at Thorpe Park which offers restaurants and a cinema.
1. Modern colour schemes
Decorated in modern colour schemes throughout, the deceptively spacious accommodation in brief comprises to the ground floor level; entrance hallway with door to the side, Amtico floor, under stairs storage and staircase rising to the first-floor accommodation.
Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Feature fireplace
The lounge has a window to the front, quality carpet, ceiling coving and a feature fireplace with inset woodburning stove.
Photo: Manning Stainton
3. High spec kitchen
The open plan living/dining kitchen hasa high spec gloss units with quartz worksurfaces, tiled splash backs, two integrated Neff hide and slide ovens, a breakfast bar with induction hob with extractor hood over, integrated Bosch washing machine and dishwasher, Amtico flooring and two bi fold doors to the rear garden.
Photo: Manning Stainton
4. En-suite master bedroom
There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, two are double, one is to the front, one has French doors to the side and the other leads off from the kitchen and has a dressing area and an en-suite shower room with ceramic tiled floor and walls and a window to the rear.
Photo: Manning Stainton