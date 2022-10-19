This fantastic detached family home on West End Drive is on the market for £550,000.

Close to Hall Park and the amenities of Town Street and New Road Side, West End Drive is a sought after street with a quiet position with great views. As well as being close to local amenities, this location provides good access to Leeds Ring Road, Leeds Bradford Airport and Horsforth train station.

This four bedroom house has planning permission for a double storey extension, an additional bedroom, even more reception space and the addition of significant square footage.

The ground floor accommodation is made up of a spacious entrance hallway, leading to a large living room with dual aspect windows and french doors to the garden. The generous living room opens to the kitchen which is also accessed via the hallway. The kitchen benefits from an integrated fridge and freezer, as well as plumbing for freestanding washing machine and dishwasher.

Upstairs, the spacious landing offers plenty of light and leads to four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the largest bedroom and second bedroom both benefiting from built-in wardrobes.

The main bathroom has a three piece white suite and over bath shower.

Outside there is a double driveway and the front garden has a lawn with shrub and flower bed borders.

The property has access to the rear garden which is established and backs onto Hunger Hills Woods.

For more information go to www.hunters.com/.

