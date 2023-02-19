This Edwardian family home is on the market for £465,000.
This property is steeped in history, with the entire second floor previously used as living quarters for servants in the early 1900s. The cellar was previously used as a scullery, and now boasts plenty of space with a workshop area included.
1. Prominent position on South Parade
Available for sale is this characterful house with a light and airy feel to it. This solid family home has a prominent position on South Parade in Pudsey.
2. Original wooden floors
Typical for a house of this age, there is a grand entrance hall upon entry at the front of the house. There is an original wooden floor, as well as a solid wooden door with stained glass window.
3. Beautiful high ceilings
The front reception room on the ground floor is a large living room with beautiful high ceilings, a feature bay window and stunning original windows too.
4. Impressive proportions
The dining room is a rear-facing reception room which is laid out as a formal dining room. Like the living room there are impressive proportions as well as ceilings, but neighbours on the street have previously opened the dining room up to the kitchen.
