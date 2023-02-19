News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: This Edwardian five bedroom home in Pudsey is steeped in history with a cellar and workshop

This Edwardian family home is on the market for £465,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

This property is steeped in history, with the entire second floor previously used as living quarters for servants in the early 1900s. The cellar was previously used as a scullery, and now boasts plenty of space with a workshop area included.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more on Rightmove.

1. Prominent position on South Parade

Available for sale is this characterful house with a light and airy feel to it. This solid family home has a prominent position on South Parade in Pudsey.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Original wooden floors

Typical for a house of this age, there is a grand entrance hall upon entry at the front of the house. There is an original wooden floor, as well as a solid wooden door with stained glass window.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Beautiful high ceilings

The front reception room on the ground floor is a large living room with beautiful high ceilings, a feature bay window and stunning original windows too.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Impressive proportions

The dining room is a rear-facing reception room which is laid out as a formal dining room. Like the living room there are impressive proportions as well as ceilings, but neighbours on the street have previously opened the dining room up to the kitchen.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
EdwardianLeedsPudseyRightmove