Leeds houses for sale: This characterful three bedroom home in Morley has a gym and gorgeous landscaped garden

A characterful three bedroom family home in Morley is on the market for £475,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

This beautifully proportioned three bedroom property offers original period features and benefits from a gas central heating system and double glazing throughout. The property has been renovated to a high standard and lovingly maintained by the current owners.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Period features

The spacious lounge is equipped with a wood burner, bay windows and doors leading to the garden.

2. Spacious lounge

The dining room, which has space for a large dining room table, leads onto a contemporary kitchen.

3. Large dining room

The kitchen is fitted with shaker style base wall units, quartz worktops, a Belfast sink, with space provided for a range cooker and an American-style fridge freezer.

4. Fully fitted kitchen

