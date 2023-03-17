This detached home at the heart of Gildersome village is on the market for £725,000.
This remarkable detached home boasts a privately enclosed plot in the heart of Gildersome village, sat behind electric gates and offering a beautifully appointed interiors. The property has been designed around its open plan dining-kitchen and reception space, with bi-folding doors opening onto a landscaped garden.
1. Ideally located with access to the city centre
Ideally located for amenities locally, the property is well-served by good local schools and offers great access into Leeds city centre. Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Quartz worktops in kitchen
The kitchen enjoys a range of wall and base units finished with a handleless design and undercounter lighting, accompanied with Quartz worktops and integral appliances. The space is open-plan with ample space for a dining table and a separate seating area, all finished with a stylish tiled floor. Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Formal reception room
The ground floor layout also offers a formal reception room as well as a downstairs bedroom which would make a fantastic guest suite, having an en-suite shower room. Photo: Manning Stainton
4. Gym space
Sitting off the kitchen is a good-sized utility room having a range of units and access through to a large integral garage which is currently enjoyed as a gym. Photo: Manning Stainton