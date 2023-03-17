News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This bespoke five bedroom home in Gildersome has an atrium-style hall and a Quartz kitchen

This detached home at the heart of Gildersome village is on the market for £725,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

This remarkable detached home boasts a privately enclosed plot in the heart of Gildersome village, sat behind electric gates and offering a beautifully appointed interiors. The property has been designed around its open plan dining-kitchen and reception space, with bi-folding doors opening onto a landscaped garden.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more on Manning Stainton.

Ideally located for amenities locally, the property is well-served by good local schools and offers great access into Leeds city centre.

1. Ideally located with access to the city centre

Ideally located for amenities locally, the property is well-served by good local schools and offers great access into Leeds city centre. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen enjoys a range of wall and base units finished with a handleless design and undercounter lighting, accompanied with Quartz worktops and integral appliances. The space is open-plan with ample space for a dining table and a separate seating area, all finished with a stylish tiled floor.

2. Quartz worktops in kitchen

The kitchen enjoys a range of wall and base units finished with a handleless design and undercounter lighting, accompanied with Quartz worktops and integral appliances. The space is open-plan with ample space for a dining table and a separate seating area, all finished with a stylish tiled floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

The ground floor layout also offers a formal reception room as well as a downstairs bedroom which would make a fantastic guest suite, having an en-suite shower room.

3. Formal reception room

The ground floor layout also offers a formal reception room as well as a downstairs bedroom which would make a fantastic guest suite, having an en-suite shower room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Sitting off the kitchen is a good-sized utility room having a range of units and access through to a large integral garage which is currently enjoyed as a gym.

4. Gym space

Sitting off the kitchen is a good-sized utility room having a range of units and access through to a large integral garage which is currently enjoyed as a gym. Photo: Manning Stainton

