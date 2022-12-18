A two bedroom family home on Boggart Hill Drive is on the market for £170,000.

This ready-to-move-into home is ideally suited to the first time buyer, a professional couple or family thanks to its close proximity to local amenities and easy access to Leeds city centre.Downstairs, a spacious entrance hall with bespoke fitted storage units leads into the kitchen, which has a wine rack, dishwasher, fridge freezer and USB power sockets. The combined living and dining room next door is a bright and spacious area within the property, and has access to the suntrap garden to the rear.

On the first floor there are two well proportioned double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a shower over the bath. Within the first bedroom there is access to an occasional loft room that could be used as a study or storage area.

Located in the heart of LS14, the house enjoys a range of local amenities with transportation links to the A58 Wetherby Road, A64 York Road, Leeds Outer Ring Road and the A1/M1 Link Road. Crossgates Shopping Centre is nearby, as well as pubs, restaurants, bars and a local train station. Further access to shopping can be found at Seacroft which also has a bus station, and The Springs at Thorpe Park.

For more information go to Purplebricks.

