News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: This beautiful three bed home near Roundhay has a spectacular kitchen with gorgeous exposed brick walls

A three bedroom family home in LS17 is on the market for £375,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

The property is situated close to an array of extensive local amenities in Moortown, Roundhay and Chapel Allerton, which offer superb facilities including local shops, lively bars, restaurants and street cafes. There is also an excellent choice of schooling and sporting facilities nearby including David Lloyd Leisure Centre and a selection of top golf courses.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.

1. Tastefully updated by current vendors

This family home has been tastefully updated by the current vendors and is situated in a highly sought after cul-de-sac in LS17.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Fireplace in living room

Inside, there is a lounge with a feature fireplace with a wood burning stove and views over the front aspect through a traditional bay window.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. Gorgeous open plan kitchen

At the heart of this home is an impressive extended open plan kitchen diner with a central island, integrated appliances, a spacious dining area and a further feature fireplace.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. Patio doors to garden

There is access to the rear garden through patio doors, and further access to the driveway from the kitchen.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsRoundhayChapel AllertonManning Stainton