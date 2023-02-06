Leeds houses for sale: This beautiful three bed home near Roundhay has a spectacular kitchen with gorgeous exposed brick walls
A three bedroom family home in LS17 is on the market for £375,000.
The property is situated close to an array of extensive local amenities in Moortown, Roundhay and Chapel Allerton, which offer superb facilities including local shops, lively bars, restaurants and street cafes. There is also an excellent choice of schooling and sporting facilities nearby including David Lloyd Leisure Centre and a selection of top golf courses.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.
