A four bedroom family home in Chapel Allerton is on the market for £575,000.
This beautiful 1920s semi-detached property boasts an envious blend of character features and modern attributes within, and is located in the ever popular location of Chapel Allerton. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.
1. Modern herringbone flooring
From entering the property, visitors are immediately greeted with a classy finish with original wooden wall features and modern herringbone flooring in the hallway.
2. Feature fireplace
The lounge to the right hand side is considerably spacious and boasts a feature fireplace, stunning cornicing and brilliant bay window.
3. Kitchen extension
Furthermore, the rear of the property has been previously extended which has maximised the potential of the kitchen. It encompasses modern wall and base units with an island, contemporary kitchen wall tiling, handy sized utility room and further stunning flooring.
4. Four bedrooms
Upstairs, the second bedroom is a fantastic size and replicates the bay window to the lounge below. The third bedroom is also tastefully decorated and a great sized double and the fourth is currently utilised as an office space/study.
