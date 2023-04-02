News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This 1930s family home in Otley has gorgeous wooden floors and three living areas

A substantial four bedroom 1930s family home in Otley is on the market for £625,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The property has scope for a further extension, and has a study and three ground floor reception areas in superb gardens with parking, a car port and a detached garage.

It is close to the facilities in Wharfe Meadow Park with views of the River Wharfe and Otley Chevin beyond. It is also within walking distance of the Otley town centre which has extensive shopping, schooling and recreational facilities.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

A substantial four bedroom, detached 1930s family home is on the market with scope for further extension. There is a study and three ground floor reception areas in superb gardens with parking, a car port and a detached garage.

1. Detached 1930s family home

Photo: Dacres

The property has substantial living space stretching to approximately 2200 sq. ft.

2. Substantial living space

Photo: Dacres

There is also further potential for extension into the substantial under-eaves storage area subject to the necessary consents.

3. Potential for extension

Photo: Dacres

There is a lounge, sitting room and family dining kitchen together with two bedrooms, a bathroom and separate WC to the ground floor.

4. Two bedrooms downstairs

Photo: Dacres

