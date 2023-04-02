A substantial four bedroom 1930s family home in Otley is on the market for £625,000.

The property has scope for a further extension, and has a study and three ground floor reception areas in superb gardens with parking, a car port and a detached garage.

It is close to the facilities in Wharfe Meadow Park with views of the River Wharfe and Otley Chevin beyond. It is also within walking distance of the Otley town centre which has extensive shopping, schooling and recreational facilities.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1 . Detached 1930s family home A substantial four bedroom, detached 1930s family home is on the market with scope for further extension. There is a study and three ground floor reception areas in superb gardens with parking, a car port and a detached garage. Photo: Dacres Photo Sales

2 . Substantial living space The property has substantial living space stretching to approximately 2200 sq. ft. Photo: Dacres Photo Sales

3 . Potential for extension There is also further potential for extension into the substantial under-eaves storage area subject to the necessary consents. Photo: Dacres Photo Sales

4 . Two bedrooms downstairs There is a lounge, sitting room and family dining kitchen together with two bedrooms, a bathroom and separate WC to the ground floor. Photo: Dacres Photo Sales