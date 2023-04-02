Leeds houses for sale: This 1930s family home in Otley has gorgeous wooden floors and three living areas
A substantial four bedroom 1930s family home in Otley is on the market for £625,000.
The property has scope for a further extension, and has a study and three ground floor reception areas in superb gardens with parking, a car port and a detached garage.
It is close to the facilities in Wharfe Meadow Park with views of the River Wharfe and Otley Chevin beyond. It is also within walking distance of the Otley town centre which has extensive shopping, schooling and recreational facilities.
