The fully restored Boroughgate House has been turned into a series of apartments, of which the final ones are now on the market.

The Grade II listed building on the corner of Boroughgate and Wesley Street in Otley had stood emply for years before being fully restored and developed into seven apartments. The final ones, ranging from one to two bedrooms, are now on the market with Dacre, Hartley & Son starting at £170,000 for the one bedroom.

Tim Usherwood from Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Otley office said: “Boroughgate House is a beautiful and historic building right in the heart of Otley. It has mostly stood empty in recent years, so seeing it get a new lease of life, with a sympathetic restoration that has created a collection of stunning apartments is great news.

“Each home is unique and finished to an exceptional standard, with attractive Scandi style kitchens and luxury bathrooms as well as oak flooring. The building’s traditional character has been carefully preserved in the development, with restored sash windows and original feature fireplaces in some apartments.”

Tim added: “We already have buyers showing lots of interest and several more viewings booked this week. The homes are appealing to people of all ages who want a newly renovated and hassle-free property. Being able to walk out into the centre of Otley, with all the town’s renowned independent shops, bars, restaurants and cafes on the doorstep also adds to the appeal of Boroughgate House.”

