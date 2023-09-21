Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Terraced three bedroom townhouse with green garden and small price tag in Seacroft

This charming townhouse is perfect for a growing family with its three bedrooms, spacious lounge and green rear garden with trees, patio and sheds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Inglewood Place in Seacroft, East Leeds, this property listed with Manning Stainton comes with a very small price for what you get, as it's on the market for only £185,000.

It comprise an entry hallway with stairs to first floor, a stunning lounge with fireplace, a fitted kitchen and a large conservatory with French doors.

To the first floor are two good sized double bedrooms and one single bedroom as well as a family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a block paved driveway to the front, and to the rear is a green garden with fruit trees, a patio seating area and a decked path leading to two wood-built garden sheds.

To the front is a block paved driveway providing off street parking.

1. Exterior

The light and airy lounge on the ground floor.

2. Lounge

Large window to the front lets lots of natural light in.

3. Lounge

A decorative inglenook with exposed brick fireplace.

4. Lounge

