Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
54 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this traditional three bed home in Moortown close to Adel Woods

This three bedroom extended semi-detached home is on the market for £475,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This cottage-style semi-detached home is situated in a sought-after cul-de-sac in a popular residential location in Moortown. Having been renovated and tastefully appointed by the current owner, the property features an extensive range of quality fittings as well as many traditional features that give it plenty of charm.

The home is within walking distance of Adel Woods, Alwoodley Park and local shops. There are highly regarded schools along with frequent transport facilities from the nearby Scott Hall Road and Harrogate Road, leading to Leeds city centre and the spa town of Harrogate.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

Having been renovated and tastefully appointed by the current owner, the property features an extensive range of quality fittings as well as many traditional features

1. Renovated and tastefully appointed

Having been renovated and tastefully appointed by the current owner, the property features an extensive range of quality fittings as well as many traditional features Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The elegant lounge has a feature fireplace and patio doors leading out to the rear garden.

2. Elegant lounge

The elegant lounge has a feature fireplace and patio doors leading out to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The stunning dining kitchen has integrated appliances and access to the utility and downstairs w.c.

3. Stunning dining kitchen

The stunning dining kitchen has integrated appliances and access to the utility and downstairs w.c. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
To the first floor there are three bedrooms with gorgeous wooden floors and plenty of natural light.

4. Three bedrooms

To the first floor there are three bedrooms with gorgeous wooden floors and plenty of natural light. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsHarrogate RoadZoopla