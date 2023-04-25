This three bedroom extended semi-detached home is on the market for £475,000.

This cottage-style semi-detached home is situated in a sought-after cul-de-sac in a popular residential location in Moortown. Having been renovated and tastefully appointed by the current owner, the property features an extensive range of quality fittings as well as many traditional features that give it plenty of charm.

The home is within walking distance of Adel Woods, Alwoodley Park and local shops. There are highly regarded schools along with frequent transport facilities from the nearby Scott Hall Road and Harrogate Road, leading to Leeds city centre and the spa town of Harrogate.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

Renovated and tastefully appointed Having been renovated and tastefully appointed by the current owner, the property features an extensive range of quality fittings as well as many traditional features

Elegant lounge The elegant lounge has a feature fireplace and patio doors leading out to the rear garden.

Stunning dining kitchen The stunning dining kitchen has integrated appliances and access to the utility and downstairs w.c.

Three bedrooms To the first floor there are three bedrooms with gorgeous wooden floors and plenty of natural light.