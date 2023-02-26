Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this three bedroom period lodge house in Chapel Allerton with eco-friendly solar panels
This gorgeous eco-friendly lodge house in Chapel Allerton is on the market for £650,000.
This beautiful detached period lodge house, which has been skillfully renovated by the current owner to create a stylish and characterful home, benefits from the addition of solar panels, some external wall insulation and underfloor heating. Set back off Gledhow Lane, within convenient access of local amenities, the property will appeal to buyers looking for a home of distinction.
