Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this three bedroom period lodge house in Chapel Allerton with eco-friendly solar panels

This gorgeous eco-friendly lodge house in Chapel Allerton is on the market for £650,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

This beautiful detached period lodge house, which has been skillfully renovated by the current owner to create a stylish and characterful home, benefits from the addition of solar panels, some external wall insulation and underfloor heating. Set back off Gledhow Lane, within convenient access of local amenities, the property will appeal to buyers looking for a home of distinction.

1. Set back off Gledhow Lane

Photo: Manning Stainton

2. High vaulted ceilings

A ground floor entrance porch leads through to a living room which features a high vaulted ceiling and has been fitted with a log burner. This opens into a versatile conservatory space at the rear with access to the garden

Photo: Manning Stainton

3. 'L' shaped kitchen

The 'L' shaped kitchen is fitted with modern storage units incorporating a breakfast bar and dining area, with access to the garden.

Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Opportunity for an office

An inner hallway leads from the living room to a bedroom with shower room and an office or single room.

Photo: Manning Stainton

