Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this three bedroom home in LS12 with its own patio and garden
A three bedroom family home with its own patio area is for sale.
This three bedroom semi-detached house in the LS12 area is on the market for £240,000.
Ideally suited to the first time buyer, a couple or a small family, the property is located close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds city centre, and has off-street parking.
The accommodation in brief consists of an entrance hall leading to the spacious lounge, followed by the modern kitchen and dining area. Further to the rear are the french doors accessing the patio and garden area.
The first floor boasts three bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from an en-suite with a toilet and shower. The family bathroom has a gorgeous bath and a separate shower unit.For more information go to Purplebricks.