Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this stunning four bed in Roundhay with a gym and patio in the garden

This fantastic family home in Roundhay is on the market for £540,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

This lovely four bedroom home has been updated and extended to a high specification and benefits from a large enclosed rear garden. Situated in a popular location in Roundhay just minutes from all the amenities on Street Lane, this property is sure to appeal to growing families.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.

1. Updated and extended

This lovely home has been updated and extended to a high specification and benefits from a large enclosed rear garden.

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Fully fitted kitchen

The stunning open plan kitchen/diner has a range of wall and base units, quartz work surfaces, a central island, integrated appliances and a range oven.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Parquet flooring in living room

The living area is open plan with parquet flooring and bi-folding doors opening fully into the garden.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Spacious bedrooms

The first floor has two double bedrooms and a four piece house bathroom.

Photo: Purplebricks

RoundhayLeeds