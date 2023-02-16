Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this stunning four bed in Roundhay with a gym and patio in the garden
This fantastic family home in Roundhay is on the market for £540,000.
This lovely four bedroom home has been updated and extended to a high specification and benefits from a large enclosed rear garden. Situated in a popular location in Roundhay just minutes from all the amenities on Street Lane, this property is sure to appeal to growing families.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.
Page 1 of 2