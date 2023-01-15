This six bedroom family home in Roundhay is on the market for £950,000.
1. Well-laid-out family living space
Situated on a lovely tree-lined avenue in the heart of residential Roundhay is a deceptively spacious, six bedroom semi-detached property, which has been stylishly yet sympathetically refurbished to offer practical and well-laid-out family living space, with modern comforts married perfectly with period features.
Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Elegant living room
There is a light and elegant living room to the front enjoying a double aspect afforded by a circular bay window to the front elevation and additional window to the side, and a focal fireplace in cast iron grate with decorative surround.
Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Practical family living space
The sitting/dining room to the rear has been partially opened up to the kitchen creating practical family living space.
Photo: Manning Stainton
4. Well-designed kitchen
An open rectangular archway leads to the kitchen area, which has a well-designed layout of low level painted base units and drawers with granite worktop surfaces and splashbacks, and has space for a range style cooker set within the original chimney breast, with decorative stone lintel and overhead filter hood.
Photo: Manning Stainton