A two bedroom terraced home near Crossgates is for sale.

This two bedroom end of terrace house in the LS14 area is on the market for £140,000.

This property is ideally suited to the first time buyer or family, being close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds city centre.

Upon entry, to the right is the spacious living area, backed by the fitted kitchen and utility room. To the rear of is the garden which wraps around the property, enveloping to create a front garden also. Leading upstairs are the two bedrooms and a family bathroom with both a bath and shower.

LS14 enjoys a range of local amenities with transportation links to the A58 Wetherby Road, A64 York Road, Leeds Outer Ring Road and the A1/M1 Link Road.

The house also has fantastic access to Crossgates with its wealth of amenities including the Crossgates Shopping Centre, pubs, restaurants, bars and the local train station. Find out more at Purplebricks.

