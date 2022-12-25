News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this grand six bedroom house with its own gym and two living rooms

This spacious and well presented six bedroom end terrace home is on the market for £325,000.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

The property offers generous accommodation spread across four floors, with the added luxury of a gym in the basement. The house is situated in a popular residential location in LS7, close to a vast array of amenities with easy access to Leeds city centre.

Take a tour of the house below, or find out more on Purplebricks.

1. On the market for £325,000

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Two lounge areas

The property benefits from two lounges; one with a feature fireplace and the other combines a living area and dining area.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar

The modern fitted kitchen includes a breakfast bar and plenty of modern appliances.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. First floor has four bedrooms

The first floor has four good size bedrooms, the house bathroom and a separate W.C.

Photo: Purplebricks

