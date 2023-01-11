This breathtaking four bedroom home in Alwoodley is on the market for £1,950,000.
The gorgeous house was designed by the current owners and built to an exceptionally high standard throughout, with the added advantage of lovely panoramic views towards the countryside and Eccup Reservoir. Take a tour around the home below, or find out more on Fine and Country.
1. Gated entrance
An electric gated entrance reveals spacious living accommodation extending to approximately 3810 sq. ft.
Photo: Fine and Country
2. Central staircase leads to main accomodation
A grand central staircase leads to all the principal reception rooms. There is a study with fitted furniture which gives access to a laundry and guest W.C, and a dining kitchen with a utility attached.
Photo: Fine and Country
3. Family room with bespoke seating area
One of the most striking features is the family room, with a bespoke sunken seating area with acoustic wooden wall panels and views over the garden and beyond. Further double doors lead to a formal sitting room with wall mounted speakers, a bespoke fitted illuminated drinks cabinet and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the garden.
Photo: Fine and Country
4. Wood and glass staircase
A stunning wood and glass staircase leads to the first floor where four double bedrooms can be located.
Photo: Fine and Country