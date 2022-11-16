An immaculately presented semi-detached home in Headingley is on the market.

This beautifully presented and elegant five bedroom house is on the market for £790,000.

The property has undergone an extensive transformation, combining both characterful features and a modern open plan living space to create a wonderful family home.

The accommodation is planned over three floors and briefly comprises the ground floor: an entrance hall, downstairs toilet, a study, lounge with bay windows and a modern dining and kitchen space with a fireplace and log burner.

On the first floor there is a luxury house bathroom, along with a modern shower room and three double bedrooms.

On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms with plenty of built-in storage, as well as a large bathroom with freestanding bath.

One of the most appealing features of this property is the good sized attractive garden to the side, which combines paved seating areas, lawn and mature planting. There is also ample parking on the driveway with gates for privacy.

The property is within walking distance of parkland, schools, shops and cafes, providing delightful outdoor facilities with all the amenities nearby.

For more information go to Dacre, Son & Hartley.

