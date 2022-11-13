A gorgeous five bedroom family home in Meanwood is on the market for £650,000.

Situated in the prestigious Woodlea Development and surrounded by beautiful parkland, the home offers the scenic views whilst maintaining fantastic connections to Leeds city centre, Harrogate and Bradford.Downstairs there is a tastefully decorated lounge, a guest cloakroom and a second reception room that could double as an office space for home workers.

The kitchen has a warm wooden finish and is fitted with high specification appliances, and benefits from a breakfast bar and dining space. Connected to the kitchen is a versatile conservatory space with a glass roof panel and fitted blinds.

Upstairs, five stunning bedrooms benefit from plenty of storage, and the master bedroom has its own en-suite. There is also a wonderful contemporary family bathroom, and a seperate top floor shower room.

Outside, gardens to both the front and rear of the property overlook woodland, and a double garage and driveway leaves plenty of space for cars.

1. Offers the scenic views of Meanwood Situated in the prestigious Woodlea Development and surrounded by beautiful parkland, the home offers the scenic views whilst maintaining fantastic connections to Leeds city centre, Harrogate and Bradford. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Tastefully decorated lounge Downstairs there is a tastefully decorated lounge, a guest cloakroom and a second reception room that could double as an office space for home workers. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Breakfast bar and dining space The kitchen has a warm wooden finish and is fitted with high specification appliances, and benefits from a breakfast bar and dining space. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Glass conservatory space Connected to the kitchen is a versatile conservatory space with a glass roof panel and fitted blinds. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales