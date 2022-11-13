Leeds houses for sale: Take a tour of this elegant five bedroom home in Meanwood with a glass conservatory
This elegant five bedroom home is for sale.
A gorgeous five bedroom family home in Meanwood is on the market for £650,000.
Situated in the prestigious Woodlea Development and surrounded by beautiful parkland, the home offers the scenic views whilst maintaining fantastic connections to Leeds city centre, Harrogate and Bradford.Downstairs there is a tastefully decorated lounge, a guest cloakroom and a second reception room that could double as an office space for home workers.
The kitchen has a warm wooden finish and is fitted with high specification appliances, and benefits from a breakfast bar and dining space. Connected to the kitchen is a versatile conservatory space with a glass roof panel and fitted blinds.
Upstairs, five stunning bedrooms benefit from plenty of storage, and the master bedroom has its own en-suite. There is also a wonderful contemporary family bathroom, and a seperate top floor shower room.
Outside, gardens to both the front and rear of the property overlook woodland, and a double garage and driveway leaves plenty of space for cars.