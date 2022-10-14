Leeds houses for sale: Take a look at this four bed family home in the heart of Chapel Allerton
Those with half a million pounds spare should take a look at this cosy little semi.
This idyllic Chapel Allerton home is on the market, with estate agents Purple Bricks on the lookout for orders in excess of £525,000.
The property includes an idyllic garden, four bedrooms and detached garage.
It also lies in the sought-after area of Chapel Allerton. The popular street of Wensley Drive is situated close to many local amenities of Chapel Allerton, many bars and eateries. There are a number of good schools for all ages in the area, together with frequent public transport links to the city centre and surrounding suburbs.
Take a look at the house below.