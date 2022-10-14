News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The property features gardens to the front and rear.

Leeds houses for sale: Take a look at this four bed family home in the heart of Chapel Allerton

Those with half a million pounds spare should take a look at this cosy little semi.

By Richard Beecham
16 hours ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 7:54pm

This idyllic Chapel Allerton home is on the market, with estate agents Purple Bricks on the lookout for orders in excess of £525,000.

The property includes an idyllic garden, four bedrooms and detached garage.

It also lies in the sought-after area of Chapel Allerton. The popular street of Wensley Drive is situated close to many local amenities of Chapel Allerton, many bars and eateries. There are a number of good schools for all ages in the area, together with frequent public transport links to the city centre and surrounding suburbs.

Take a look at the house below.

1. Kitchen

The property comes with a fitted kitchen and diner. Double glazing is also throughout the house.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

2. Main bedroom

This family home is well-presented throughout - with this tastefully-decorated main bedroom one of the highlights.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

3. Bedroom number 2

The second bedroom features this attractive bay window, making the room feel light and airy.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom number 3

It also features this attractive mini bedroom!

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Chapel AllertonLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 2