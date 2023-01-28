Here are some of the houses for sale this week.
From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £995,000
This superb family home is the ideal property for buyers looking to acquire an Alwoodley Lane home, with four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a total of 2,874 Sqft.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £995,000
This thoughtfully extended home in Scarcroft has been renovated by the current owners. This property immediately impresses, benefitting from electric gates, a large block-paved driveway and is positioned down a private lane.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £400,000
Situated in an ever popular area close to local shops at Oakwood Parade is this a spacious four bedroom semi-detached property. It has been modernised by its owners to provide superb modern accommodation, yet still retaining a family feel.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £115,000
Situated within easy access of Leeds city centre is this three bedroom terraced home in Wortley. The exterior of the property offers low maintenance gardens to both the front and the rear, offering a good outside space for entertaining family and friends.
Photo: Rightmove