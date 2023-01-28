News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Take a look at 7 of the family homes on the market this week - from Scarcroft to Alwoodley

Here are some of the houses for sale this week.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are seven homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.

1. £995,000

This superb family home is the ideal property for buyers looking to acquire an Alwoodley Lane home, with four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a total of 2,874 Sqft.

Photo: Rightmove

2. £995,000

This thoughtfully extended home in Scarcroft has been renovated by the current owners. This property immediately impresses, benefitting from electric gates, a large block-paved driveway and is positioned down a private lane.

Photo: Rightmove

3. £400,000

Situated in an ever popular area close to local shops at Oakwood Parade is this a spacious four bedroom semi-detached property. It has been modernised by its owners to provide superb modern accommodation, yet still retaining a family feel.

Photo: Rightmove

4. £115,000

Situated within easy access of Leeds city centre is this three bedroom terraced home in Wortley. The exterior of the property offers low maintenance gardens to both the front and the rear, offering a good outside space for entertaining family and friends.

Photo: Rightmove

