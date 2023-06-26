Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Superbly presented three storey four bedroom townhouse home in Gildersome

The three-storey property is perfect for first time buyers and small families in the south Leeds area.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

This spacious and superbly presentedhome on Street Lane in Gildersome Leeds is for sale with Right Let Leeds for £325,000.

The three-storey property has a large kitchen and diner, with access to the spacious rear garden via large French doors, a large utility room and a guest WC on the ground floor.

To the first floor are two well sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and the large living room. On the top floor is the master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom with a bathtub, and the fourth bedroom currently used as a walk-in closet.

The rear garden offers privacy and ample space for family time. Photo: Zoopla

1. The rear garden

The rear garden offers privacy and ample space for family time.

The hallway has direct access to the kitchen and the utility room and stairs to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla

2. The hallway

The hallway has direct access to the kitchen and the utility room and stairs to the first floor.

The large and bright living room. Photo: Zoopla

3. Living room

The large and bright living room.

The kitchen/diner with breakfast bar. Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen diner

The kitchen/diner with breakfast bar.

