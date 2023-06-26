Leeds houses for sale: Superbly presented three storey four bedroom townhouse home in Gildersome
The three-storey property is perfect for first time buyers and small families in the south Leeds area.
This spacious and superbly presentedhome on Street Lane in Gildersome Leeds is for sale with Right Let Leeds for £325,000.
The three-storey property has a large kitchen and diner, with access to the spacious rear garden via large French doors, a large utility room and a guest WC on the ground floor.
To the first floor are two well sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and the large living room. On the top floor is the master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom with a bathtub, and the fourth bedroom currently used as a walk-in closet.