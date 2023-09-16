Leeds houses for sale: Superb extended family home with stunning interior and large mature gardens in Pudsey
With its unique interior and large gardens, this family home in Pudsey is really something out of the ordinary.
This stunning and unique property on Cemetery Road in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.
On the first floor is a hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with bay window and an open kitchen and breakfast room, a separate dining room and stunning conservatory.
To the first floor are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom suite.
Externally is a driveway to the front, and to the rear a charming garden with lawns, flowerbeds, patio and pergola.