Leeds houses for sale: Superb extended family home with stunning interior and large mature gardens in Pudsey

With its unique interior and large gardens, this family home in Pudsey is really something out of the ordinary.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

This stunning and unique property on Cemetery Road in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

On the first floor is a hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with bay window and an open kitchen and breakfast room, a separate dining room and stunning conservatory.

To the first floor are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom suite.

Externally is a driveway to the front, and to the rear a charming garden with lawns, flowerbeds, patio and pergola.

The front of the stunning extended semi-detached property.

1. Exterior

The front of the stunning extended semi-detached property.

A spacious entrance hallway with cloakroom with fitted storage.

2. Hall

A spacious entrance hallway with cloakroom with fitted storage.

The living room with stripped wood flooring, a living flame gas fire and ceiling coving.

3. Living room

The living room with stripped wood flooring, a living flame gas fire and ceiling coving.

The open plan kitchen area has a range of mink shaker-style fitted units with solid wood work surfaces over

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

The open plan kitchen area has a range of mink shaker-style fitted units with solid wood work surfaces over

