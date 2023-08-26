Leeds houses for sale: Stylish family home built three years ago with larger-than-average garden in Garforth
This stylish end-terrace home was built in 2023 and features a large rear garden and three bedrooms.
The family home is located on Conisbrough Grove in Garforth, Leeds, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.
On the ground floor is a hall with access to the large lounge and a guest WC, a large kitchen and diner combination with French doors to the rear garden.
To the first floor are three bedrooms, of which the master is a double with ensuite shower room, and the family bathroom with bathtub.
The larger-than-average garden has lawns, patio and decked terrace and a summer house.