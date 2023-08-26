This stylish end-terrace home was built in 2023 and features a large rear garden and three bedrooms.

The family home is located on Conisbrough Grove in Garforth, Leeds, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

On the ground floor is a hall with access to the large lounge and a guest WC, a large kitchen and diner combination with French doors to the rear garden.

To the first floor are three bedrooms, of which the master is a double with ensuite shower room, and the family bathroom with bathtub.

The larger-than-average garden has lawns, patio and decked terrace and a summer house.

1 . Exterior Externally is ample off street parking on the driveway with EV charging point. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Lounge Oak flooring and panelled walls decorate the living room. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Modern wall and base units are fitted. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen The spacious dining area with French doors to the rear. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales