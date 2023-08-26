Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stylish family home built three years ago with larger-than-average garden in Garforth

This stylish end-terrace home was built in 2023 and features a large rear garden and three bedrooms.

By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The family home is located on Conisbrough Grove in Garforth, Leeds, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

On the ground floor is a hall with access to the large lounge and a guest WC, a large kitchen and diner combination with French doors to the rear garden.

To the first floor are three bedrooms, of which the master is a double with ensuite shower room, and the family bathroom with bathtub.

The larger-than-average garden has lawns, patio and decked terrace and a summer house.

Externally is ample off street parking on the driveway with EV charging point.

1. Exterior

Externally is ample off street parking on the driveway with EV charging point. Photo: Manning Stainton

Oak flooring and panelled walls decorate the living room.

2. Lounge

Oak flooring and panelled walls decorate the living room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Modern wall and base units are fitted.

3. Kitchen

Modern wall and base units are fitted. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious dining area with French doors to the rear.

4. Dining kitchen

The spacious dining area with French doors to the rear. Photo: Manning Stainton

