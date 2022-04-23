Leeds houses for sale: Stunning top floor apartment with wrap around balcony on market for just £200k

Aire Quay forms part of the well renowned and highly sought after H2010 development and is ideally placed for all local shopping and transport amenities as well as being close to Leeds City Centre.

Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.

Boasting both City and River Aire views, this stunning home is offered for sale in excellent decorative condition throughout and is offered for sale in literally ready to move into condition.

With spacious and well appointed rooms, each one tastefully and neutrally decorated, the main accommodation comprises of a spacious and inviting entrance hall, a delightful lounge with direct access onto a wrap around balcony, a modern fitted semi open plan kitchen, two double bedrooms and two luxury bathrooms, one being en-suite.

There is also an allocated parking space, visitors parking and a communal decked terrace.

The property is on the market with Purple Bricks with offers between £200k and £210k.

