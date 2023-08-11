Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three storey terraced family home with green front garden in Kirkstall

A stunning three bedroom property set over three storeys with a green front garden in Leeds is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

This charming and modern three bedroom family home on Tordoff Place in Kirkstall, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £295,000.

Secluded from the road by a hedge with archway, the property greets you with a lovely front garden before you enter the home.

Set over three storeys, the ground floor comprise an entry hallway leading to the open dining kitchen and the spacious living room with a cast iron fireplace with open fire.

To the first floor are two bedrooms, one double and one single, as well as a three-piece family bathroom.

On the third floor is a loft landing that can be used as an office or study, a double bedroom and an ensuite shower.

