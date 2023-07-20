Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three storey home with gardens to three sides in central Horsforth

This three bedroom property set over three storeys is located in an extremely sought after central Horsforth location.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Manning Stainton has listed this semi-detached property on Hall Lane in Horsforth, Leeds for £385,000.

The home has a large dining kitchen with large glass doors to the gardens and patio area. An inviting lounge with Herringbone wooden floors and a utility/guest WC complete the ground floor.

To the first floor are two good sized bedrooms, including one with a walk in closet, and a four-piece family bathroom with bathtub and shower. And on the second floor is a large third bedroom.

Externally the property has a large driveway for offroad parking and gardens with lawns and patios to three sides.

A block paved driveway and small lawn at the front of the property. Photo by Manning Stainton

1. Driveway and front door

A block paved driveway and small lawn at the front of the property. Photo by Manning Stainton

An inviting reception room with Herringbone design wooden floors. Photo by Manning Stainton

2. Lounge

An inviting reception room with Herringbone design wooden floors. Photo by Manning Stainton

The open plan kitchen and dining room with large glass doors to the patio. Photo by Manning Stainton

3. Dining room and kitchen

The open plan kitchen and dining room with large glass doors to the patio. Photo by Manning Stainton

The patio with direct access to the kitchen and dining room. Photo by Manning Stainton

4. Patio

The patio with direct access to the kitchen and dining room. Photo by Manning Stainton

