Leeds houses for sale: Stunning three storey home with gardens to three sides in central Horsforth
This three bedroom property set over three storeys is located in an extremely sought after central Horsforth location.
Manning Stainton has listed this semi-detached property on Hall Lane in Horsforth, Leeds for £385,000.
The home has a large dining kitchen with large glass doors to the gardens and patio area. An inviting lounge with Herringbone wooden floors and a utility/guest WC complete the ground floor.
To the first floor are two good sized bedrooms, including one with a walk in closet, and a four-piece family bathroom with bathtub and shower. And on the second floor is a large third bedroom.
Externally the property has a large driveway for offroad parking and gardens with lawns and patios to three sides.